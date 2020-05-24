We Care: Man with disabilities needs a twin mattress

A homeless man with disabilities in a wheelchair has no clothes and is looking for donations to help him get some clothing. He has surgery scheduled, and will be in a hospital for about two months, however will not have clothes, aside from the clothes on his back. We are looking for $100 so we can get him clothes that will be comfortable enough to get him through his time in the hospital and give him a fresh start for when he gets out. If you can help, please contact Skye Summers at 406-366-6909 or at ssummers@windsofchangemontana.com. If you can't afford to send money, he needs large sweatpants, large basketball shorts, boxers, socks, some t-shirts, and maybe a few long sleeve shirts, for when it is chilly. Anything helps.