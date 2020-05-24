We Care: Man with disabilities needs a twin mattress

A male with disabilities needs a new twin mattress. Donating financially would be appreciated. Mattress is $130 at Walmart. Please contact Cerina at Winds of Change, 406-541-4673 Ext. 251 or email cazurekjorstad@wocmt.com.
***
A family needs a washer, dryer and entertainment center for their new home. If you can help, call Brittany, Community Center Manager, Mountain Home Montana, 406-360-3929.
***
A homeless woman needs a new phone. She uses a phone for telehealth appointments and to attend recovery groups, so she does need a smart phone. Her case worker is asking for $100 for a phone and a service card. If anyone can help, please contact Skye Skye Summers at 406-366-6909 or ssummers@windsofchangemontana.com.
***
A single mother with disabilities and low income is seeking funds to purchase a refurbished tablet for her daughter to use for homeschooling. Notebooks for Students listing price is $395. If interested in donating, please contact Aly Holly at 801-829-1422 or aholly@windsofchangemontana.com.
***
A homeless man with disabilities in a wheelchair has no clothes and is looking for donations to help him get some clothing. He has surgery scheduled, and will be in a hospital for about two months, however will not have clothes, aside from the clothes on his back. We are looking for $100 so we can get him clothes that will be comfortable enough to get him through his time in the hospital and give him a fresh start for when he gets out. If you can help, please contact Skye Summers at 406-366-6909 or at ssummers@windsofchangemontana.com. If you can't afford to send money, he needs large sweatpants, large basketball shorts, boxers, socks, some t-shirts, and maybe a few long sleeve shirts, for when it is chilly. Anything helps.
***
A homeless man with disabilities is seeking $200 in donations for new/used clothing, footwear, and a phone charger. In lieu of financial donations, the specific items he is seeking include water resistant footwear such as hiking boots (size 9 1/2-10), pants (size 30x32), shirts (size large), and a charger for a Samsung phone. If interested in donating, please contact Tasha at 406-478-6510 or tleclair@windsofchangemontana.com.
***
A diabetic elderly woman with disabilities is seeking assistance with her power bill which is $600. If you can help with a donation, please contact Salina Lee at Winds of Change at 406-213-3908 or slee@windsofchangemontana.com.
***
A homeless female with low income, living out of her car with her son, is in need of a gas voucher. Any amount is greatly appreciated. If you are able to make a donation, please contact Sarah Schmitz at sarah@3riversmhs.com or 406-880-9813.
