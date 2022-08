Man with disabilities and a very limited income is in need of a cellphone. If you can help with a donation, please contact Sarah at Winds of Change at 406-210-3949 or schandler@windsofchangemontana.com .

Woman with disabilities and a very limited income is in need of a prepaid grocery card to Walmart. If you can help with a donation, please contact Kristin at Winds of Change at 406-203-4654 or klight@windsofchangemontana.com.