A middle-aged man with disabilities and no income is in need of clothing donations. He is a size XL or XXL shirts and size 36 long pants. If you could help with a donation, please contact Brandi at Winds of Change, 493-1860.
***
Immediate financial donations are needed for a vent dependent male who is paralyzed from the neck down and cannot pay down a utilities bill of $900. He has no family support and is fully dependent on caregivers. He has been taken advantage of in the past and really needs this support to be able to have the utilities in his own name. Any donation on a Visa gift card or cash card would be greatly appreciated. Please contact his case manager, Judea with Partners in Home Care, at 327-3686.
***
A 36-year-old woman with disabilities who uses a wheelchair to ambulate is at extreme risk for homelessness and is in great need of a security deposit and a pet deposit for her and her cat. This woman lives on limited disability income and is currently living in an apartment that is more than she receives from SSI each month; total rent is $860. Her mother, who was her roommate, passed away over a year ago and since that date she has been in a search for an accessible apartment that she can afford. She has run out of all of her financial resources. She has recently located a new studio accessible apartment and needs some financial additional support in order to sign a lease effective Oct. 16. The security deposit is $236 and per pet deposit is $300. She has had her cat for many years and is her companion. If you can help, contact Jenece at 327-3763.
***
A low-income couple with disabilities needs assistance obtaining 9-10 Styrofoam insulation panels and two-by-fours to insulate their home to stay warm. They are also in need of propane. Gift cards to Home Depot or Lowes would be helpful. If you can help, please call Donna at Summit Independent Living, 728-1630 or email dgraham@summitilc.org.
***
Moms from Mountain Home Montana are in need of winter boots size 11 wide, a size 4X winter jacket and a full size bed and frame. If you can help, call Brittany, Community Center Manager, 360-3929.
***
A woman with disabilities needs a winter coat/jacket in a size 4X. If interested in donating, please contact Rachel at Winds of Change, 350-2310 or rhelmer@wocmt.com.
***
A gentleman with disabilities and former Montana National Guard member is in need of funds to pay for his cell phone service. He is actively looking for work and needs help with his phone. He is asking for $55 dollars. Please call Darin at Winds of Change, 493-8955 or email daustin@wocmt.com, if you can help.