WE CARE

We care: Man with disabilities seeks acoustic guitar

Man with disabilities and a very limited income and passion for music is looking for a donation of an acoustic guitar. If you could help with a donation, please contact Sarah at Winds of Change at 406-210-3949 or schandler@windsofchangemontana.com.

Woman with disabilities and a very limited income is in need of donations for school supplies and clothes for her teenage daughter. If you could help with a donation, contact Sarah at Winds of Change at 406-210-3949 or schandler@windsofchangemontana.com.

A client with Partners in Home Care is in need of a mini refrigerator with a freezer on top. If you can help with a donation, contact Anna at OlsonoskiA@partnersinhomecare.org or 406-880-6958. 

