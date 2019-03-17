A man with a disability is asking for funds to pay his companion animal’s veterinary bill and to be able to afford to groom and medicate his dog. He is at risk for losing his long time animal friend without accessing these needed services. If you can help, please contact Cory at Partners In Home Care at 327-3631.
***
A single mother of two was injured at work and is on medical leave and cannot work. She is in need of $600 to pay her rent and $82 to keep her phone on. She also has other bills that need to be paid. She is looking to get back to work as soon as possible. Please contact Darin at Winds of Change, 406-532-2036 or email daustin@wocmt.com, if you would like to help.
***
A mom is in need of a vehicle with low mechanical needs — so to not create another barrier. If you can help, call Brittany, Community Center Manager, Mountain Home Montana, 406-360-3929
***
Missoula Early Head Start staff often assists parents with home safety needs and supplies. Any donation of cabinet locks, outlet covers, or door handle locks would be appreciated. A single mom with two young children needs a folding double stroller. If you can help, contact Krystal Wolf at 406-251-9410 Ext. 302 or 406-802-4829.
***
A single mom needs a twin bed with drawers underneath for her daughter. If interested in donating, please contact Rachel at Winds of Change, 406-541-4673 Ext. 255.
***
A male with disabilities is requesting a Digital TV Antenna so he can watch the over-the-air channels. He prefers a signal booster model that plugs into the wall outlet. If you can donate, please call Darin at Winds of Change, 532-2036 or email daustin@wocmt.com.
***
A student needs a TI 85 or similar calculator. If you can help, call Michelle Manning, FACS Teacher/FIT Coordinator, Sentinel High School, 406-728-2400 Ext. 7507.