We Care: Middle school student needs football cleats

A middle school student needs football cleats for the season and Missoula stores are sold out. He wars size 13 or 13 1/2. If you can help, contact Kat Harmon at C.S. Porter Middle school, 406-624-9437 or porterfrc@mcpsmt.org.
***
A 37-year-old single mom of three is seeking donations of gently used school clothes for her son. Please call 406- 552-5199 if you can help.
***
A female with disabilities and very limited income needs a Walmart gift card so she can purchase some clothing for her and her daughter. If you can help with a donation, please contact Kaile at 951-888-0302 or kboen@windsofchangemontana.com.
***
A homeless couple with low income and disabilities needs a two person tent. If interested in donating, please contact Aly Holly at 801-829-1422 or aholly@windsofchangemontana.com.
***
A woman with disabilities and low-income is seeking a vehicle for transportation needs for medical appointments and employment opportunities. The vehicle can be in need of repairs as the client is a mechanic. If you are able to donate, please contact Sherene, at Winds of Change, saun@windsofchangemontana.com or 406-241-7463 Ext. 262.
***
A homeless woman with disabilities is seeking a donation of a bicycle for transportation to medical appointments and employment opportunities. If you are able to donate, please contact Sherene, at Winds of Change, saun@windsofchangemontana.com or 406-241-7463 Ext. 262.
***
A man with disabilities and low-income is seeking assistance with obtaining clothing. He would like some pants size 32X30, shirts size large, jacket size XL and underwear size 32 waist. If you are able to donate, please contact Tom Wolf, at Winds of Change, 406-541-4673 Ext. 208 or twolf@windsofchangemontana.com.
***
An elderly woman with disabilities would like to participate in a ceramics course to strengthen her hands after a stroke. Small prepaid Visa card would help to pay for tuition and supplies for the class. Any amount would be greatly appreciated! Please contact her case manager, Judea (Partners in Home Care) at 880-4923.
***
A woman in her 70s on Social Security is wheelchair bound with multiple health issues. She needs help paying off a $74 bill at her assisted living facility. Any amount would be helpful to reduce this debt before the holidays. Please contact her case manager Judea (Partners in Home Care) at 880-4923.
***
An adult woman with disabilities has had several traumatic losses and is interested in attending an online writing course. She read the book called "It's Okay to Not be Okay" which helped her make sense of her losses. The author of the book, Megan Devine will be teaching the writing course. The fee for this course is $165. Unfortunately, she is unable to fund the course due to her limited income. If you can help with a donation please contact Sean at Winds of Change, at 406-541-4673 Ext. 215) or at skavanaugh@wocmt.com. Any consideration would be appreciated.
