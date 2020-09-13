We Care: Middle school student needs football cleats

An adult woman with disabilities has had several traumatic losses and is interested in attending an online writing course. She read the book called "It's Okay to Not be Okay" which helped her make sense of her losses. The author of the book, Megan Devine will be teaching the writing course. The fee for this course is $165. Unfortunately, she is unable to fund the course due to her limited income. If you can help with a donation please contact Sean at Winds of Change, at 406-541-4673 Ext. 215) or at skavanaugh@wocmt.com. Any consideration would be appreciated.