We Care: Mom needs Christmas tree

Single mom of three preschool and elementary kids is in need of a light-up artificial Christmas tree to replace one that was stolen from their storage shed. If you are able to help, please contact Dayel Dunning at Franklin Elementary School, 406-728-2400 Ext. 2250.

Franklin Elementary School needs winter gear to give out to kids in need including gently used winter coats sizes 6-14, boots sizes 11-6, and winter gloves. If you can help, please drop off clean winter gear at the school, 1910 11th St. W. or call Dayel Dunning, Family Resource Center, 728-2400 Ext. 2250.

