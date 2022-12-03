We care: Mom of three needs help with car repairs

A mother of three struggling with homelessness and currently living out of her car recently had her water pump and radiator go out. She is in need of replacement, service or both. She will soon be moving into the YWCA Meadowlark shelter with her children. If you can help, please contact Meg Meyers at Hawthorne Elementary at mmeyers@mcpsmt.org or 406-542-4025, ext. 4271.

Middle-aged woman with disabilities and a limited income is in need of help to keep her phone connected. Donations in the form of a Straight Talk Wireless phone card will be accepted. If you can help, contact Sarah Chalmers at Winds of Change at 406-203-9658 or schalmers@wocmt.com.

CS Porter Middle School is accepting donations for their annual gift giving tradition. Before winter break, students are given an opportunity to shop and prepare gifts for friends and family. This event is run solely on donations. Consider dropping off items you think could be reused and re-gifted. Examples include holiday decorations, jewelry, trinket items, kids toys, stuffed animals, etc. Please drop off at CS Porter Middle School at 2510 W. Central Ave.