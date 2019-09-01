Two moms who are moving into the community are in need of items for furnishing their homes, including: kitchen chairs for a table, queen bed and frame, pillows, dressers, night stands, area rugs, side tables, coffee table, dish mat/drying rack for dishes, vacuum, broom, tire: 255-55 R18 all season, comforter for a queen. If you can help, call Brittany, Community Center Manager at Mountain Home Montana, 406-360-3929.
***
Family in need of help with school supplies. Child going into second grade needs help with: water bottle, Elmer's glue, scissors, crayons, markers, watercolors, pencils, erasers, pocket folders, spiral notebook, sandwich baggies, Kleenex, disinfecting wipes. If you can help please contact Matt (406) 233-9629 or mhalvorson@windsofchangemontana.com.
***
You have free articles remaining.
Disabled mother and daughter asking for help in purchasing Walmart phones. If you can help please contact Matt at 406-233-9629 or mhalvorson@windsofchangemontana.com.
***
A middle-aged woman with disabilities, two small children, and very limited income is in need of help paying her rent of $200. She is at risk of losing her housing if she does not pay this amount. If you could help with a donation please contact Brandi at Winds of Change at 406-544-6805