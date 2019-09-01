{{featured_button_text}}

Two moms who are moving into the community are in need of items for furnishing their homes, including: kitchen chairs for a table, queen bed and frame, pillows, dressers, night stands, area rugs, side tables, coffee table, dish mat/drying rack for dishes, vacuum, broom, tire: 255-55 R18 all season, comforter for a queen. If you can help, call Brittany, Community Center Manager at Mountain Home Montana, 406-360-3929.  

***

Family in need of help with school supplies. Child going into second grade needs help with: water bottle, Elmer's glue, scissors, crayons, markers, watercolors, pencils, erasers, pocket folders, spiral notebook, sandwich baggies, Kleenex, disinfecting wipes. If you can help please contact Matt (406) 233-9629 or mhalvorson@windsofchangemontana.com.

***

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Disabled mother and daughter asking for help in purchasing Walmart phones. If you can help please contact Matt at 406-233-9629 or mhalvorson@windsofchangemontana.com.

***

A middle-aged woman with disabilities, two small children, and very limited income is in need of help paying her rent of $200. She is at risk of losing her housing if she does not pay this amount. If you could help with a donation please contact Brandi at Winds of Change at 406-544-6805

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0