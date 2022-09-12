 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
We care: Mother in need of donation for children's haircuts

Woman with disabilities and a very limited income is in need of a financial donation to reinstate and purchase her driver's license. The total is $209. If you can help with a donation, please contact Helen at Winds of Change at 406-203-4304 or hbarnett@wocmt.com

Woman with disabilities and a very limited income is in need of funding for haircuts for her and her children. The total of all the haircuts is $75. If you can help with a donation, please contact Helen at Winds of Change at 406-203-4304 or hbarnett@wocmt.com

Sentinel student is in need of a TI-84 graphing calculator. If you can help with a donation, please contact Michelle at Sentinel High School at 406-728-2400 ext. 7507.

Russell Elementary School family recently suffered the death of a parent. The family consists of five children, three of whom have special needs. The father is in need of financial assistance to help with gas and groceries. If you can help in any way, please contact Russell Elementary Family Resource Specialist, Kelly, at 406-542-4080 or kdracela@mcpsmt.org.

