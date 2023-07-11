A mother with disabilities and very limited income is in need of a car seat for a 1-year-old. If you could help with a donation, please contact Eli at Winds of Change, 406-203-9983 or eboylan@wocmt.com.

An unhoused veteran is looking for housing. He would prefer a trailer, RV or small pod. He is a certified mechanic and do work on the home. If you can help, contact Bree, service coordinator for Volunteers of America, 406-529-1857.

A woman with disabilities and limited income needs help purchasing a twin mattress and nightstand for a new apartment. If you can help with a donation, please contact McKenna, Case Manager at Winds of Change, mrobertson@wocmt.com or 406-203-5015.

The following individuals are in need of assistance. If you could help with a donation, please contact Sarah Chalmers at Winds of Change, 406-203-9658 or schalmers@wocmt.com.

• A woman with disabilities, two small children and very limited income is in need of some items for her children, specifically size 4 diapers and sensitive skin baby wipes. She is also in need of infant boy socks size 2T.

• A middle-aged man with disabilities and limited income is in need of a walker with a bench seat and brakes. The cost for this walker is $190 or the donation of a used walker would be appreciated.

• An elderly woman with disabilities who lives on very limited income is in need of some help paying her veterinary bill so that her emotional support animal may have dental work done. The cost of this dental work is currently $500 and is being done at Missoula Veterinary Clinic.