We Care: Mother needs diapers and formula

A low-income mother with disabilities needs newborn diapers size 1, Similac formula and diaper rash cream. If you can help, please contact Sherene at Saun@wmmhc.org or 406 -532-9765, Ext. 2165.

***

A man in his 70s with disabilities needs an electric blanket. If you are able to help, contact Aubrey Johnson, LCSW at Partners in Home Care, 406-880-0941.

***

A homeless woman with disabilities is seeking a donation of a large camping tent. If you can help, please contact Kiana at 406-532-9757 or Kballek@wmmhc.org.

***

An 82-year-old woman needs a gas-powered mower and weed eater. She has had multiple medical issues including battling COVID and recent surgery. Client has family that could help with the task of mowing and weed eating, but does not have access to equipment. If you feel you can help, please contact Natasha, case manager, at 406-880-9380.

***

A man with disabilities and very limited income is in need of assistance with his energy bill. His power was shut off, and he has two children living with him. He needs $479 to get his power turned back on and anything helps. If you could help with a donation, please contact Lilian Kennedy at Winds of Change 406-541-4673 or lkennedy@windsofchangemontana.com.

