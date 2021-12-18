We Care: Mother needs diapers and Similac

A mother with disabilities and low income is seeking a donation of diapers size 1 and Similac. If you can help, please contact Sherene at Saun@wmmhc.org or 406-532-9765.

A parent would like to get a dollhouse for her child. If you can help, call Daniel McManus, Youth Case Manager at 406-529-9176.

A senior mother on a fixed income is caring for her adult disabled son and is in need of a new set of tires for her car. The quote for a set of four tires is $615. Any amount is appreciated. For more information or to make a donation, please contact Stacey at 406-207-3913 or staceywheelerlcsw@gmail.com.

The following people are in need of assistance. If you can help, contact Melanie Edwards with Winds of Change, 425-954-0429 or medwards@windsofchangemontana.com.

• A man with disabilities needs cat supplies such as a litter box and scooper, kitty litter, cat food, cat toys, dish trays, cat tree, cat scratcher and cat toys.

• A man with disabilities and very limited income is looking for assistance with obtaining non-plastic dishware, plants to expand his garden and some rugs or throw rugs for his apartment.

• An elderly woman with disabilities needs help with obtaining fuel vouchers to help her get to and from her appointments. She is also in need of help paying her storage unit which is $100.

• A woman with disabilities and limited income needs help with obtaining exercise equipment for at home physical therapy. She is in need of $150 for all of what she needs from Walmart.

Missoula Early Head Start has an ongoing mission to get books into the hands of children, so any donations for age appropriate books is always greatly appreciated. Many of the families need winter gear for children: boots (sizes up to 8), snow pants and waterproof jackets (sizes up to 4T), and youth hats and mittens. MEHS can always use diapers, size newborn to 6, wipes, and gas cards. To help, call 406-251-9410, ext. 302, or drop off donations at Missoula Early Head Start.

