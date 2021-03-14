We Care: Mother needs diapers

A mother with low income is seeking diapers (size 5) and wipes for her child. If you are able to donate, please contact Julie Nissi, Case Manager at Winds of Change, 406-298-3130 or jnissi@windsofchangemontana.com.

***

A man with disabilities and limited income needs pants size 44x32. If you’d like to donate pants or help financially, please contact Cerina at Winds of Change, 406-478-8764 or email cazurekjorstad@wocmt.com.

***

A woman with disabilities and limited income needs assistance paying for her Emotional Support Animal to get spayed. Getting her cat spayed and her annual vaccinations will cost $240 at The Animal Clinic. If you’d like to donate financially, please contact Cerina at Winds of Change, 406-478-8764 or cazurekjorstad@wocmt.com.

***