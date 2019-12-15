A mother with disabilities and two children is seeking assistance with rent. If you can donate in any way, please contact Salina Lee at Winds of Change, 406-213-3908 or slee@windsofchangemontana.com.
A mother with disabilities and an autistic son seeks assistance with the deposit for an ESA dog ($100) to support them in daily activities. If you can donate, please contact Salina Lee at Winds of Change, 406-213-3908 or slee@windsofchangemontana.com.
An elderly woman needs a laptop computer (new or used) to be able to video chat with her children and grandchildren who live out East. She is unable to afford one and her phone is falling apart. She has mobility impairments and struggles to leave her home so cannot travel to see her family.
If you can help, contact Laura Curry BSW, 406-327-3771.