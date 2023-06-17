A mother with disabilities and very limited income is in need of rental/electricity assistance of $300-500. Anything helps. If you could help with a donation, please contact Eli at Winds of Change, 406-203-9983 or eboylan@wocmt.com.

A woman with disabilities and limited income is in need of financial assistance to pay for her group home living. She is in need of $5,915. If you are able to donate, please contact Melanie Edwards, Case Manager at Winds of Change at 424-954-0429 or medwards@windsofchangemontana.com.

An older woman with disabilities lives on very limited income and is in need of some help paying her veterinary bill so that her emotional support animal may have dental work done. The cost of this dental work is currently $1000 and is being done at Missoula Veterinary Clinic. If you could help with a donation, please contact Sarah Chalmers at Winds of Change, 406-203-9658 or schalmers@wocmt.com.