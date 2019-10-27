{{featured_button_text}}

Mountain Home Montana has families in need.

One family needs a bunk bed. Another family needs bookshelves, an entertainment center and colorful decor. If you can help, call 360-3929.

***

A single mother with disabilities is battling WorkComp and is need of financial assistance of $1,000 deductible for insurance as her car was damaged in an accident that was caused by the other driver. She needs help of $123 to pay her phone plan for her and her children next month.

Please contact case manager Darin at Winds of Change, 493-8955 or daustin@wocmt.com.

***

A low-income single mother with disabilities needs assistance in purchasing a dryer. Dryer costs approximately $185 from Donation Warehouse, including delivery fees. If you are able to donate monetarily, please contact Aly at Winds of Change, 801-829-1422 or email aholly@windsofchangemontana.com.

***

An elderly man living alone with assistance from caregivers is in need of a washer and dryer. He would need them delivered. If you can donate, call Dana at Partners in Home Care, 728-8848 or 880-8158.

***

Low-income woman with disabilities is seeking assistance paying for her comfort animal to go to the vet to cure a urinary tract infection. If you can help, please contact Sherene at saun@windsofchangemontana.com or 757-818-0836

