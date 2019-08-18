Mountain Home Montana is seeking one twin bed frame, two twin box springs, a washer and dryer and a garden hose. If you can help, call Brittany, Community Center Manager, 406-360-3929.
***
A local woman with a disability has recently become homeless. She is currently camping. She is in need of a propane camping stove to cook for herself. If anyone would be able to donate a propane camping stove, please contact her case manager Emily at 406-552-2090 or Emily@3RiversMHS.com.
***
A homeless woman with a disability in the Missoula area is in need of additional blankets and pillows to make it through the night as it continues to get colder outside. If you are able to donate any blankets or pillows please contact Emily at 406-552-2090 or Emily@3RiversMHS.com.
***
A low-income person with disabilities needs a rocking chair (recliner or regular) large enough to fit a larger-sized person. It would need to be delivered. If interested in donating, please contact Rachel at Winds of Change Mental Health Center at 406-350-2310.
***
A low-income single mom needs school clothing for her daughter as well as winter snow bibs and boots. Sizes needed include tops and bottoms in a youth size 20+ or women’s large, shoes in a women’s size 9. Favorite colors are blue and glitter! If interested in donating, please contact Rachel at Winds of Change Mental Health Center at 406-350-2310.
***
An elderly woman with disabilities needs financial or mechanical assistance to get her timing belt fixed on her car. She lives in Lolo and relies on her car to get to Missoula to see her mom in the nursing home and to get to Hamilton to visit her partner that is very ill. Please contact social worker, Laura, at 406-880-7545, if you can assist.
***
A low-income woman with disabilities recently found stable housing. She is in need of a bed and dishes to help furnish her apartment. If you are able to donate, please contact Tiffany at Winds of Change, tst.flynn@windsofchangemontana.com or 406-318-9690.
***
A local center for adults with mental health diagnosis seeks several items to aid in client treatment plans. Items needed include arts and crafts supplies, G or PG-13 rated DVDs, paint and canvases, empty journals or notebooks, tall lamps, games, puzzles, couch with commercial-grade material — vinyl or anything that can be wiped clean with wet cloth, kitchen gadgets, iced tea maker, muffin tins (large or mini) and a glass meatloaf pan. If you can help, call 406-830-3294 option 3.
***
A single mother and student in the community who experiences migraines is in need of theraspec glasses to help her attend classes at the University this fall. The specialized glasses are $119. If you are able to contribute towards this cause, please contact Tiffany St. Flynn at Winds of Change, Tst.flynn@windsofchangemontana.com or 406-318-9690.
***
A man with a physical disability is looking for a microwave and a flat screen TV to help make his new home in assisted living feel a little more like home. If you are able to donate, please contact Cory at Partners In Home Care at 406-327-3631.