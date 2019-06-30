Mountain Home Montana is in need of several items including a washer and dryer; bar stools with backs on them (safer for kids), small patio set, queen bed with box spring and two black dressers. If you can help, call Brittany, Community Center Manager, Mountain Home Montana, 406-360-3929.
***
A low-income grandmother with disabilities is in need of $50 for an oil change. If you are willing and able to help, please contact Tiffany St. Flynn with Winds of Change, 406-318-9690 or tst.flynn@windsofchangemontana.com.
***
A middle-aged woman with disabilities, two small children, and very limited income is in need of a reliable used vehicle. If you could help with a donation, please contact Brandi at The Wellness Institute of Montana at 406-544-3007.
***
A low-income mother with disabilities needs summer clothes, size XL, for herself, and men's medium socks and men's large underwear for her teenage son. If you are able to contribute, please contact Tiffany St. Flynn. 406-318-9690 or tst.flynn@windsofchangemontana.com.
***
An individual with disabilities is in need of two sheets of particle board subflooring and a roll of all season siding wrap to make a mobile home livable. If you feel like you could be of assistance, please call Jillian A. at 406-532-9722.
***
A low-income mother with disabilities needs a tall bookshelf, preferably delivery included. If you are able to donate, please contact Cerina at Winds of Change, 406-478-8764 or cazurekjorstad@wocmt.com.
***
A low-income man with disabilities needs a digital blood pressure cuff. The cuff is $20 at Walmart. If you can donate a cuff or make a monetary donation, please contact Cerina at Winds Of Change 406-478-4768 or cazurekjorstad@wocmt.com.