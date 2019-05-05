Mountain Home Montana is in need of the following items for its apartments: gently used queen bed/bed frame, four dressers, two end tables, an entertainment stand, eight dining room chairs and a couch.
Please call Aubrey before delivering, at 406-880-4157 or 406-541-4663.
***
Some clients of Mountain Home Montana are in need of a bunk bed or trundle bed and a queen/full size frame, and SUV type (or bigger more reliable vehicle, but is only able to pay $1,500-$1,800 for it. If you can help, contact Brittany at 406-360-3929.
***
A woman with disabilities needs new tennis shoes for her family, sizes including women’s 9W and men’s 13W. If interested in donating, please contact Rachel at Winds of Change Mental Health Center, 406-541-4673 Ext. 255.
***
A local woman with disabilities and is low income needs a new laptop or desktop computer. As she is largely unable to leave her home, she depends on her computer to interact with the community. Her computer recently crashed and she is unable to fix it. If you would be able/willing to donate an older laptop or desktop computer, please contact Emily, Case Manager at 3 Rivers MHS, at 406-552-2090 or Emily@3riversmhs.com.
***
A 25-year-old hard working and motivated man is in need of supplemental funding for two essential equipment accessories for a power wheelchair. The accessories are a power seat elevation kit and an LED safety light kit. They are not covered by his insurance, even though they are essential to his function, safety and ability to be an active and production person. Donations can go directly J. Ritter, Village Health Care Center, 2651 South Ave W. Missoula MT, 59801.
***
A man with disabilities and no income needs assistance with prescribed skin lotions from Walmart pharmacy totaling $38. He is unable to afford these prescriptions which help him greatly with skin irritations. If you can help, please contact Matt at 406-233-9629 or mhalvorson@windsofchangemontana.com.