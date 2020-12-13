 Skip to main content
We Care: New mom needs household items

We Care: New mom needs household items

A mom is moving out into the community needs some household items including furniture for her living room, a dining table and chairs and a bed.

If you can help, contact Brittany Hancock, Community Center Manager, Mountain Home Montana, 406-360-3929.

***

A woman is seeking free mechanic service: someone who can take out and replace a car battery into a 2009 Chevy Impala. If you can help, contact Anna Olsonoski, MSW, HCBS Social Worker, 406-880-6958 or OlsonoskiA@partnersinhomecare.org.

 

