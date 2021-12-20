We Care: People still in need this Christmas

The following people are in need of assistance. If you can help, contact contact Melanie Edwards with Winds of Change at 425-954-0429 or medwards@windsofchangemontana.com.

• A high school male with disabilities needs winter clothing including a winter jacket, winter boots, pants and sweaters. He size is XXL for all clothing and wears size 13 boots.

• A middle school girl with disabilities needs of Christmas gifts. She likes art and art supplies, nail polish, gift cards to Claire's or Walmart, winter hats and gloves.

• A high school boy with disabilites needs of pants size XL-18 youth, XL-18 shirts, gift cards to Barnes and Noble or Walmart, stocking stuffers.

• An elementary school girl with disabilities needs Christmas gifts. She likes dolls, art supplies, stuffed animals, gift cards to Walmart or Target.

• A mother with disabilities needs Christmas gifts for her 2-year-old son. He is in need of size 2-3 year clothing and he likes trucks, building things, stuffed animals.

• A mother with disabilities and no income needs help getting Christmas gifts for her two high school children. She would like to get them bowling balls; one green and one blue.

• A man with disabilities needs new cat supplies such as a litter box and scooper, kitty litter, cat food, cat toys, dish trays, cat tree, cat scratcher, and cat toys.

• A man with disabilities and very limited income is looking for assistance with obtaining non-plastic dishware, plants to expand his garden and some rugs or throw rugs for his apartment.

• An elderly woman with disabilities needs help with obtaining fuel vouchers to help her get to and from her appointments. She is also in need of help paying her storage unit which is $100.

• A woman with disabilities and limited income needs help with obtaining exercise equipment for at home physical therapy. She is in need of $150 for all of what she needs from Walmart.

***

A woman with disabilities and limited income is looking for assistance with rental fees. She has recently acquired housing after experiencing homelessness for nearly two years, and is in need of $400 to cover rental fees in her new housing situation. If you would like to help with a donation, please contact Lhanna Writesel at 406-203-0677 or lwritesel@windsofchangemontana.com.

