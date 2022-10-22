We care: Sentinel students in need

Two Sentinel students are in need of donations. One student is in need of a pair of women's size 11 basketball shoes. The other student is in need of a men's bike. If you can help with a donation, contact Michelle at Sentinel High School at 406-728-2400 ext. 7507 or mhmanning@mcps.k12.mt.us.

Adult individual with disabilities and a limited income is seeking donations of an air fryer due to loss of full-sized oven. If you are able to donate, please contact Olivia, Case Manager through Winds of Change at 406-580-2661.

Mother of four working to further her education recently got rear-ended in the only family car they own. Her van is irreparable and is deemed unsafe to transport her and her children in. She is seeking donations for a new, safe vehicle. If you can help, contact Zach at Partnership for Children Montana at 406-203-7937.

Disabled adult individual with a limited income is seeking donations for stove/oven. If you wish to donate, contact Olivia, Case Manager at Winds of Change at 406-580-2661.

Adult with disabilities and limited income is seeking donations of women's size 11 tennis shoes and pants in size 24. If you can help, contact Olivia, Case Manager through Winds of Change at 406-580-2661.

Adult male with disabilities and a limited income is in need of Walmart gift cards in order to get food, toiletries and winter clothing. If you can help with a donation or assistance of any kind, contact Ty at Winds of Change at 406-203-0677 or by email at tgrogan@wocmt.com.

Adult male amputee with a limited income was recently donated an electric wheelchair. He is in need of financial assistance with getting new batteries for it. If you can help with a donation or assistance, please contact Ty at Winds of Change at 406-203-0677 or by email at tgrogan@wocmt.com.