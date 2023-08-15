A single mom needs $150 to replace vehicle brakes to continue safely transporting herself and her children to work and school. If you’re able to help, please contact Morgan at 406-529-8917.

A middle-aged woman with children lives on a very limited income and is in need of some help paying to have her vehicle repaired. The estimated amount she will need to fix the vehicle is $475. If you could help with a donation, please contact Michelle Salomon at Winds of Change, 406-203-4956 or msalomon@wocmt.com.

An elderly woman with worsening health conditions has fallen behind on her electricity bill. She needs $2,500 to get her account back in good standing with NorthWestern Energy. She is requesting help with this payment to get her account back in good standing, which will prevent her from being evicted and losing her housing. Missoula Aging Services is working to support this individual and if you can donate, please call Emily F. at 406-728-7682.

A middle-aged woman with disabilities and very limited income is in need of help paying for her overdue rent in order to keep her housing. The total amount is $2,000. If you could help with a donation, please contact Michelle Salomon at Winds of Change, 406-203-4956 or msalomon@wocmt.com.