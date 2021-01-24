We Care: Single mom needs a twin bed

A 37-year-old single mom of three is seeking a gently used twin bed with box spring. Frame would be helpful too. Please call 406-552-5199.
An elderly man with disabilities needs a small mini-fridge and a recliner-style chair. Right now, his room has only a bed and a desk for furnishings, so he is eating his meals on his bed or on the floor. He would greatly appreciate a donation of these items so that he is able to focus on getting well. If you can help with a donation, please call or text Erin at Partners in Home Care, 406-544-1448.
A homeless man with disabilities and limited income is seeking a donation of a Total Wireless new or used cellphone. If you can help with a donation, please contact Sherene at Winds of Change, saun@windsofchangemontana.com or 406-541-4673, ext. 262.
A middle-aged woman with disabilities and no income is in need of funding for a temporary motel stay while she completes training for a new job. If interested in donating in any way, please contact Lhanna Writesel, Case Manager at Winds of Change, 406-298-5003 or lwritesel@windsofchangemontana.com.
A mother with disabilities and a son with disabilities has very limited income and needs a new computer system (monitor, PC, keyboard and mouse) and a Wi-Fi functioning fax machine. If you can help with a donation, please contact Salina Lee at 406-213-3908 or slee@windsofchangemontana.com.
A homeless husband and wife with disabilities need $130 to keep their phones active. These phones are their lifelines to stay in contact with supportive services and for appointments. If you are able to donate, please call or text Darin at Winds of Change, 406-493-8955.
A mom would like a treadmill or elliptical machine to be delivered to her home in Missoula. If you can help, call 360-3929.
A man with disabilities and limited resources is currently waiting for his social safety net benefits to be sent to him and is unable to pay rent to the group home he lives at. His rent is approximately $490. If you can help with a donation for any part of this rent, please contact Peter at Winds of Change, psulkanen@windsofchangemontana.com or 734-328-4556.
A man with disabilities and limited income needs clothing items. He is requesting a donation of a gift card or clothing items in large or pants size 30x36. If you are able to help with a donation, please contact Martine Harris, Case Manager at Winds of Change, 406-209-8945 or mharris@windsofchangemontana.com.
A man with disabilities and limited income needs a cellphone. He is requesting a flip phone or a smartphone. If you are able to help with a donation, please contact Martine Harris, Case Manager at Winds of Change, 406-209-8945 or mharris@windsofchangemontana.com.
The following people are in need of assistance. If you can help, please contact Melanie Edwards at Winds of Change, 425-318-5424 or medwards@windsofchangemontana.com.
• A man with disabilities had his dryer go out on him and is in need of assistance to get a new or slightly used dryer.
• A mother with disabilities had her car break down and is in need of assistance with help paying for the repairs. Her car is leaking and the transmission is going out.
• A senior man with disabilities and limited income is in need of assistance paying for his pain management specialist bill. His bill that he currently owes is $300. He is needing assistance toward this bill so that he can continue to seek treatment for his pain.