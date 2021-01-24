We Care: Single mom needs a twin bed

A 37-year-old single mom of three is seeking a gently used twin bed with box spring. Frame would be helpful too. Please call 406-552-5199.

***

An elderly man with disabilities needs a small mini-fridge and a recliner-style chair. Right now, his room has only a bed and a desk for furnishings, so he is eating his meals on his bed or on the floor. He would greatly appreciate a donation of these items so that he is able to focus on getting well. If you can help with a donation, please call or text Erin at Partners in Home Care, 406-544-1448.

***

A homeless man with disabilities and limited income is seeking a donation of a Total Wireless new or used cellphone. If you can help with a donation, please contact Sherene at Winds of Change, saun@windsofchangemontana.com or 406-541-4673, ext. 262.

***