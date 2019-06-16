A single mom with two kids at home needs help to cover her car payment this month. She was injured on the job and is on medical leave with a pending Workers Compensation case. She is looking for work as soon as her case is closed. Please contact Darin at Winds of Change, daustin@wocmt.com or text 406-493-8955 if you can help.
A single mother of three children ages 1, 3 and 7 years old needs help with a security deposit. She is currently living at the YWCA and may get an extension to stay longer or she will be homeless. She is looking to get a three bedroom and has applied at Caras, Summit and Cardinal. She stated she would need $1,200 or possibly double at $2,400 because of her credit. If you can help, call 406-829-9515 Ext. 115.
A mother needs a washer and dryer, new (gas) stove and toaster for her new apartment.
If you can help, call Brittany at Mountain Home Montana, 406-360-3929.
A middle-aged woman with disabilities, and local "mama" to many persons from broken families, is wanting a gas card so that she can attend the wedding of her biological daughter in the Portland area, and meet her three grandkids for the first time. If you can help, please call Cheryl at Winds of Change, 406 532-2033.
A low-income family with disabilities needs apartment application fee assistance. Applications equal $80 total. Any help is greatly appreciated. Please contact Matt at 406-233-9629 or mhalvorson@windsofchangemontana.com, if you can help.
A low-income mother with disabilities need a Walmart or Dollar Tree gift card for help with her daughter’s birthday gift. Any donation is greatly appreciated. Please contact Matt at 406-233-9629 or mhalvorson@windsofchangemontana.com, if you can help.
A woman with disabilities is in need of support with paying a NorthWestern energy bill in the amount of $200. If interested in donating, please contact Rachel at Winds of Change Mental Health Center, 406-541-4673 Ext. 255.
An elderly woman who was hospitalized and is now in a nursing facility needs support. Her daughter lives across town and getting there to see her and keep her spirits up is challenging. If anyone can donate a gas card for her daughter that would be much appreciated. Please contact Cory at Partners in Home Care at 406-327-3631, if you can donate.