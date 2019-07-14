A single mom is looking for work and has no transportation. It is difficult to use the bus to get the baby to daycare and then get to work. They have been homeless and were just recently approved for an apartment. A bike and baby bike seat would be a great help. If you can help, call Jana, clinical case manager at Partnership Health Center, at 258-4154.
***
Mountain Home Montana needs seven box fans for the residential house along with a white noise machine. If you can help, contact Brittany, community center manager, at 360-3929.
***
An individual with disabilities is still in need of two sheets of particle board subflooring and a roll of all season siding wrap to make a mobile home livable. If you feel like you could be of assistance, please call Jillian A. at 406-532-9722.