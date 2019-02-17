A single mother with disabilities and her child need assistance with household items such as kitchen utensils, clothing and food. Due to chronically sick child, mother cannot utilize all Food Bank and community resources. A gift card for Walmart is a good option for this family. Please contact Matt at Winds of Change, 406-233-9629 or mhalvorson@windsofchangemontana.com, if you are able to help.
***
A single mom of two just got her own apartment after being chronically homeless after losing her only son and granddaughter in a car accident. She is in need of several household items/furniture including two mattresses, pots and pans, bedroom furniture, dishes, couch, silverware, kitchen table, towels, chairs, sheets, blankets.
If you can help this young women get back on her feet please call Sara at 3 Rivers Mental Health Solutions at 406-552-8928.
***
A low income mother with disabilities has received a diagnosis from a mechanic that her vehicle needs a replacement starter. The total cost of the part and labor would be $265. If you are able to support this mother, please reach out to Julia at Winds of Change, either by calling 406-541-4673 or emailing jbartos@windsofchangemontana.com.
***
Partners In Home Care’s Home & Community Based Services program currently serves a 69-year-old woman living with bipolar disorder, anxiety, chronic pain, respiratory insufficiency, mild restrictive and obstructive lung disease, chronic kidney disease (Stage 3), sleep apnea, and a range of other complex medical health needs. She lives on a fixed Social Security Disability income, has limited mobility, and requires oxygen 24/7. She was recently referred to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, for pulmonary tests and needs financial assistance for transportation, lodging and food. Additionally, she is trying to raise funds to help compensate her Habilitation Aid, who will accompany her to assist with her limited mobility and daily caregiving needs. If you are able to help please go to her GoFundMe page that her son and caregivers have created for her: gofundme.com/stebde-help-me-to-breathe.