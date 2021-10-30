 Skip to main content
We Care: Single mother needs a bicycle

A single mother of an elementary aged child needs help getting a new adult bicycle. Mother had a bicycle which was her only form of transportation, but it was recently stolen. If you can help, contact Dayel Dunning, Family Resource Center, Franklin Elementary, 728-2400 Ext. 2250.

***

An unhoused man with disabilities needs a small propane buddy heater. He is currently living at the Safe Outdoor Space and is on the waiting lists for an accessible, low-income apartment. He and his cat are getting very cold in their unheated tent. If you can help with a donation, please call or text case manager Erin Dozhier at Partners in Home Care, 406-544-1448.

***

An elderly man with disabilities needs $200 in financial assistance to pay his utility bills and to take his kitten to the vet. Please call or text Darin at Winds of Change, 406-493-8955.  

