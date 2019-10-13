A single mother with disabilities needs a space heater to help keep her home heated in the winter months. If you are able to make a donation, please contact Emily, Case Manager with 3 Rivers MHS at 406-552-2090 or Emily@3riversmhs.com.
A woman in her late 30s with a disability lives on a limited income and will be transitioning from assisted living into her own apartment towards the end of October. She could use a bed, preferably a double or queen, and a dresser for her apartment. If you are able to assist, please call Aubrey Johnson at Partners in Home Care, 406-880-0941.
You have free articles remaining.
A 56-year-old woman is living with lymphedema, asthma, HTN, pituitary gland disorder, sleep apnea, hypothyroidism, migraines, obesity, and a mobility impairment. She is currently in a wheelchair and receives help from a caregiver to meet her daily household needs. She is low income and currently in need of some cleaning supplies for her apartment. She would greatly benefit from a Walmart gift card to be able to get the cleaning supplies she needs to maintain her apartment. If you are able to help, please contact John Sheehan, LCSW at Partners In Home Care at 406-327-3639 or sheehanj@partnersinhomecare.org. Or mail gift cards directly to Partners In Home Care c/o John Sheehan, 2673 Palmer St. Suite 201, Missoula, MT 59808.
A single parent family needs automotive repair help. The car is a Chevrolet Trailblazer. The car is in need of a new alternator. The estimate for repair is $300. The Russell Family Resource Center is assisting with coordination of having this repair done. Please contact the Russell Family Resource Center if you can offer mechanical or financial assistance, 728-2400 Ext. 4846 or 542-4080.