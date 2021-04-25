We Care: Single mother needs clothes and furniture

A single mother of a pre-teen just moved into housing and has no clothes or furnishings. She is highly sensitive to environmental factors and can not utilize pre-used clothing or furnishings due to physical reactions to contaminants. She is hoping for around $500 to furnish her house and get her and her daughter clothes. This can be provided in gift cards to TJ Maxx or Ross. If you can help please contact Skye Summers at 406-366-6909 or ssummers@windsofchangemontana.com.
A woman with disabilities and low-income is requesting $400 to help pay bills this month. If you can help, please contact Tasha at 406-478-6510 or tleclair@windsofchangemontana.com.
The Valor House needs several items. If you can help with any of the following, contact Nateese Pate, Direct Care Staff at 829-3928. Pots and frying pans, toasters, microwaves, baking pans, dish racks and utensil trays, salt and pepper sets, cutting boards and colanders, trash cans (big and little), hand towels, washcloths, sheet sets (twin long only), alarm clocks, plungers (new), laundry baskets, shower curtains, liners and rings (new), mops and brooms, hygiene items (for male and female vets), household cleaners (deep cleaners), laundry supplies, dishwasher soap.
A faith-based man with disabilities and limited income has been unable to cover his room and board fees, putting him at risk of eviction. He currently owes $980. If you are willing to help with a donation, please contact Bryan at Winds of Change, 406-686-1968 or bramirez@windsofchangemontana.com.
The following people need assistance. If you can help, please contact Martine Harris, Case Manager at Winds of Change, 406-550-3567 or mharris@windsofchangemontana.com.
• A woman with disabilities and limited income needs a Walmart gift card.
• A woman with disabilities and limited income needs furniture.
• A woman with disabilities and limited income needs size large clothes.