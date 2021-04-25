We Care: Single mother needs clothes and furniture

A single mother of a pre-teen just moved into housing and has no clothes or furnishings. She is highly sensitive to environmental factors and can not utilize pre-used clothing or furnishings due to physical reactions to contaminants. She is hoping for around $500 to furnish her house and get her and her daughter clothes. This can be provided in gift cards to TJ Maxx or Ross. If you can help please contact Skye Summers at 406-366-6909 or ssummers@windsofchangemontana.com.