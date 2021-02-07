We Care: Single mother needs help paying rent

A single mother with disabilities and two children needs $365 to pay her January rent. There was fraud on her bank account which should be resolved soon and she will be able to pay rent in the future. Please call or text Darin at Winds of Change if you can help, 406-493-8955.
***
A young couple with very limited income are in need of children's clothing - size 3 (girl) and size 5 (boy). If you are able to donate, please contact Lilian Kennedy Case Manager at Winds of Change, 406-207-0070 or lkennedy@windsofchangemontana.com.
***
A family needs a hot water heater. They own their own home, and have narrowed the fix down to a new heater, but they cannot afford one. If you can help, call Michelle Manning, FIT Coordinator, Sentinel High School, 728-2400 Ext. 7507.
***
Two clients of Partners in Home Care are currently homeless and living at the Poverello Center. They both have high physical health needs and are at great risk for falls when they are forced to leave the facility. The agency will pay for a monthly rental of a Personal Emergency Response System (help button) in case of emergency/falls, however will not pay the $101 cost for the installation fee. The clients need two Visa cards for $101 each so that they can obtain a PERS unit for his safety. If you can help, call 406-880-6958.
***
A man with disabilities and limited income is in need of gift card to Walmart for basic necessities. If you are able to help with a donation, please contact Martine Harris, Case Manager at Winds of Change, 406-209-8945 or at mharris@windsofchangemontana.com.
***
The following people are in need of help. If you can help with a donation, please contact Salina Lee at 406-213-3908 or slee@windsofchangemontana.com.
• An elderly woman with disabilities and limited income needs a washer and dryer set.
• An elderly woman with disabilities and limited income needs a gas voucher.
• An elderly man with disabilities and limited income also needs a gas voucher.
***
The following people are in need of help. If you can help with any kind of donation, please contact Melanie Edwards at Winds of Change, 425-318-5424 or medwards@windsofchangemontana.com.
• A mother with disabilities and two children is currently experiencing homelessness and is in need of assistance with a new car battery for a 2012 Impala, a new phone card for phone bill which is $25 from Family Mobile at Walmart, as well as some assistance with gas vouchers.
• A woman with disabilities is currently experiencing homelessness with little income and needs assistance for a new or used phone.
• An elderly woman with disabilities recently became homeless and is living out of her car while she waits for housing and is in need of assistance with fuel vouchers and/or a phone card. Her phone card is $35 and any amount for fuel vouchers would be greatly appreciated.
• An elderly man with disabilities and his wife have little income and need assistance with helping pay for their car to be fixed. Their car needs a new battery which will cost them around $360 and new headlights for a total of $400.