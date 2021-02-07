We Care: Single mother needs help paying rent

A single mother with disabilities and two children needs $365 to pay her January rent. There was fraud on her bank account which should be resolved soon and she will be able to pay rent in the future. Please call or text Darin at Winds of Change if you can help, 406-493-8955.

***

A young couple with very limited income are in need of children's clothing - size 3 (girl) and size 5 (boy). If you are able to donate, please contact Lilian Kennedy Case Manager at Winds of Change, 406-207-0070 or lkennedy@windsofchangemontana.com.

***

A family needs a hot water heater. They own their own home, and have narrowed the fix down to a new heater, but they cannot afford one. If you can help, call Michelle Manning, FIT Coordinator, Sentinel High School, 728-2400 Ext. 7507.

***