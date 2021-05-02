 Skip to main content
We Care: Single mother needs money for car repairs
We Care: Single mother needs money for car repairs

A single mother with disabilities and limited income just had her van fixed, and is short $200 in repair fees to finish the radiator. It is important that she have her vehicle to get to medical appointments and get her child to and from school. If you can help with a financial donation, please contact Skye Summers at ssummers@windsofchangemontana.com or 406-366-6909.

A family is looking for metal bunk beds and four dining chairs. Items need to be dropped off. If you can help, call 406-360-3668.

A man with disabilities, physical limitations and on a fixed income needs a laptop computer. The functions needed are for Wi-Fi and a camera to attend his appointments online. If you can donate, please call or text Darin at Winds of Change, 406-493-8955.

