We Care: Single mother needs shoes

The following people are in need of assistance. If interested in donating, please contact Tasha at 406-478-6510 or tleclair@windsofchangemontana.com.

• A homeless man with disabilities is seeking water-resistant footwear in size 9 1/2-10. He is living outdoors and frequently deals with wet conditions in the area surrounding his campsite. In addition, the soles of his shoes are worn out, and his feet sometimes hurt too much to leave his camp to obtain food or attend medical appointments. Gently worn donations or financial contributions are appreciated.

• A homeless woman with disabilities is seeking donations for $30 Verizon cards. The use of her phone is critical to her health and wellbeing, as she uses it to keep in touch with loved ones and to schedule and attend appointments with care providers.

• A homeless woman with disabilities is seeking funding for storage unit to keep her belongings secure while housing applications are pending. Payments are $75 per month.