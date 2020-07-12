We Care: Single mother needs shoes

A single mother with disabilities and low income needs hightop supportive shoes, size 11 wide. If interested in donating, please contact Aly Holly at Winds of Change, 801-829-1422 or aholly@windsofchangemontana.com.
***
An adult man with disabilities and no income is in need of size 13 shoes. If you could help with a donation, please contact Brandi at Winds of Change, 406-541-4673 Ext. 260 or bbaker@windsofchangemontana.com.
***
An adult woman with disabilities and limited income has a service dog that is in need of expensive trachea surgery that will cost $2,500. If you can help with a donation, please contact Kaile at Winds of Change, 951-888-0302 or kboen@windsofchangemontana.com.
***
A homeless man with disabilities and low income needs $60 to repair his car starter in order to move his car. If you can help with this donation, please contact Jessica at 972-638-7579 or jmcmanus@windsofchagemontana.com.
***
A homeless man with disabilities and no income needs a two night stay in a motel in order to prepare and then recover from an essential medical procedure. If you can help with this donation, please contact Jessica at 972- 638-7579 or jmcmanus@windsofchangemotana.com.
***
An adult man with disabilities and limited income needs a wheelchair. If you can help with a donation, please contact Kaile at Winds of Change, 951-888-0302 or kboen@windsofchangemontana.com.
***
A homeless man with disabilities and low income needs a men's XL winter jacket and hiking shoes size 12 or 13. If you can help with a donation, please contact Jessica with Winds of Change, 972-638-7579 or jmcmanus@windsofchangemontana.com.
***
A man with disabilities has recently transitioned from homelessness to his own apartment. He needs $125 to get his driver's license reinstated. He was able to purchase a used car and needs his driver's license to title and insure his vehicle. Contact Darin at Winds of Change, 532-2036.
***
The following people are in need of assistance. If interested in donating, please contact Tasha at 406-478-6510 or tleclair@windsofchangemontana.com.
• A homeless man with disabilities is seeking water-resistant footwear in size 9 1/2-10. He is living outdoors and frequently deals with wet conditions in the area surrounding his campsite. In addition, the soles of his shoes are worn out, and his feet sometimes hurt too much to leave his camp to obtain food or attend medical appointments. Gently worn donations or financial contributions are appreciated.
• A homeless woman with disabilities is seeking donations for $30 Verizon cards. The use of her phone is critical to her health and wellbeing, as she uses it to keep in touch with loved ones and to schedule and attend appointments with care providers.
• A homeless woman with disabilities is seeking funding for storage unit to keep her belongings secure while housing applications are pending. Payments are $75 per month.
• A homeless man with disabilities is seeking funds for brief hotel stay for temporary relief from living outdoors in difficult conditions. He has been unable to bathe or find appropriate shelter from the recent rainy weather, and has difficulty accessing resources due to PTSD.
• A homeless man with disabilities is seeking Verizon Straight Talk cards. He is currently unable to make or receive calls to his medical providers or social workers, and is unable to access a landline, as he is living on the streets. Cards cost $35-$55 each at Wal-Mart.
