A single mother is in need of new tires for her 2005 Chrysler 300. She uses her car for appointments and transportation to school. The family is already living on limited resources. If you are able to help, please contact Danielle, Family Resource Center Specialist, Big Sky High School, 728-2400 Ext. 8051.
***
A single woman with disabilities was able to fulfill her dream and transition into her own apartment. She lives on a limited income and is interested in obtaining the following donations: microwave, dresser and television stand. If you are able to donate these items, please call Aubrey Johnson, LCSW at Partners in Home Care, 406-880-0941.
***
A patient who is unable to work due to health concerns and multiple doctor appointments needs support covering their vehicle registration. Patient currently needs $250.24 to bring their $120/month insurance plan current. If you are able to help, please contact Tara at Providence, 406-329-2809.
***
A single mom needs help paying her vehicle registration to continue working and provide safe transportation for her children. If you are able to help with $150, please contact Tara at Providence, 329-2809.
***
A 59-year-old male has moved into a new apartment and has a very old broken lift chair that he has been using. The chair buttons do not work and this is his only furniture in his home aside from some plastic yard chairs. He is deaf and has cerebral palsy and having a working lift recliner chair is very important. A local caregiving agency has offered to donate a working lift chair, but does not have a way to get it to him. We are seeking help with having the old chair removed/taken to the dump and having the new chair delivered to his apartment in Missoula on the south side of town. The new chair is located in Missoula approximately 5 minutes from his apartment. If you are able to assist with the delivery and removal of this chair, please contact Natasha Loman, Case Manager at 327-3666.