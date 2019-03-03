A single mother with disabilities and her child need assistance with household items such as kitchen utensils, clothing and food. Due to a chronically sick child, the mother cannot utilize all Food Bank and community resources. A gift card for Walmart is a good option for this family. Please contact Matt at Winds of Change, 406-233-9629 or mhalvorson@windsofchangemontana.com, if you are able to help.
***
A student needs a hair cut. The family cannot afford one.
If you can help, call Michelle Manning, FIT Coordinator, Sentinel High School, 406-728-2400 Ext. 7507.
***
An 83-year-old veteran had to have his teeth extracted about a year ago and has been trying to get dentures for quite some time, but he doesn’t have the funds (he needs about $2,600). He’s finding it pretty difficult to eat and doesn’t have anyone to really help him, so he’s started to lose a bit of weight as well. If you can help, please call Angela, at 406-327-7886 Ext. 203.
***
A 52-year-old woman who has a diagnosis of multiple sclerosis. She lives independently in the Missoula community off of a fixed income (Medicaid) where she receives $645 per month after she meets her spend down to buy Medicaid. Unfortunately her current wheelchair accessible van with a lift system in it (1996 Dodge mini van) that she uses to commute to medical appointments, social outings, and to run errands (get groceries) has been deemed inoperable by a mechanic due to the many years of use it has had. If you would like to help make a donation, please call CM Kenton at 406- 327-3755.