A single, unhoused mother needs financial assistance for vehicle repairs to safely transport her infant to medical appointments and continue her job and housing search. We have secured the majority of the funds but are still in need of $300. If you are able to provide any financial assistance, please reach out to Tara at 406-830-0441.

A single mother of four with a disability is in need of finances for this April's rent and her car payment. This person is starting her new job on May 15 and needs to make rent before May 8. Any amount will benefit her and her four children staying housed and mobile. The total necessary amount is $520. If you or someone you know is capable of contributing, please contact Calia Ivy at Winds of Change, 406-203-4299 or civy@wocmt.com.

The folliowing individuals are in need of assistance. If you could help with a donation, please contact Eli at Winds of Change at 406-203-9983 or eboylan@wocmt.com.

A woman with disabilities and a very limited income is in need of a hand mixer and a blender.

A woman with disabilities and a very limited income is in need of a set of queen size sheets and a step stool.

A woman with disabilities and a very limited income is in need of a vacuum.