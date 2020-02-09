We Care: Special Olympic athletes need tennis shoes

Track and field practice and games for Special Olympics is approaching and some of the athletes cannot afford tennis shows. Most athletes are low income or very low income. Athletes for both the Missoula Bears Special Olympic team and the Missoula Diamondback Special Olympic team need tennis shoes including lady's tennis shoes (one pair of size 7, three pairs of size 8 and two pairs of size 9) and men’s tennis shoes (one pair size 8, two pairs size 9, three pairs size 10, three pairs size 11, and three pairs size 12.) Gift cards to any place where tennis shoes can be purchased would also be appreciated. The athletes are also in need of bands that hold glasses on during sporting events. If you can help, call Tami at 406-546-2724 or Mary at 406-531-9588.