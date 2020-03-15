We Care: Student needs a bike

A Sentinel High School student needs a men’s size bike. If you can help, call Michelle Manning, FIT Coordinator, Sentinel High School, 728-2400 Ext. 7507.
***
A senior aged homeless man would like to have a bike in order to work on transportation independence and be able to get around easier. He would like to build a bike at Free Cycles, but doesn't have the ability to volunteer for periods of time. He needs $30 to be able to build a bike. If you can help out with a donation, please contact Skye Summers at Winds of Change, 406-366-6909 or ssummers@windsofchangemontana.com.
***
A homeless man applying to jobs needs a phone card for his phone so that potential employers can call him back. He uses Straight Talk and would need $45 for a phone card. If you can help, please contact Skye Summers at 406-366-6909 or ssummers@windsofchangemontana.com.
***
A man with disabilities is seeking help with tires/wheels for his 2003 Dodge Stratus after two blowouts on highway. Dodge Stratus, Intrepid, Saturn tires/wheels from 2003-2009 will work. Please contact Matt at 406-233-9629 or mhalvorson@windsofchangemontana.com, if you can help.