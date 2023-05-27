Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A high school student needs a men's bike. If you can help, call Michelle Manning, FIT Coordinator, Sentinel High School, 406-728-2400, ext. 7507.

An adult with disabilities and limited income is looking for donated help from individuals that have the ability to lift heavy items and someone with ability to transport these items to a new location. If you can help with a donation, please contact Olivia, Case Manager at Winds of Change, 406-580-2661.

A man with disabilities and no current income is in desperate need of some donations. The first request being monetary or gift cards to pay for contact lenses and skin care products. The second is a possible donation of time to complete some repairs on his flooring and wall in one room of his trailer. If you could help with a donation, please contact Sarah at Winds of Change at 406-210-3949 and/or schandler@windsofchangemontana.com.

An adult with disabilities and limited income is seeking a donation of organic potting mix and mulch. If you can help with a donation, please contact Olivia, Case Manager at Winds of Change, 406-580-2661.

A woman with disabilities is requesting donations to help with the vet bill for her emotional support animal. Due to disability she has very limited income and her emotional support animal has special medical needs. If you are able to make a donation, please contact Emily, Case Manager with 3 Rivers MHS at 406-880-6338 or email emily@3riversmhs.com.

A middle-aged woman with disabilities and very limited income is in need of $220 for car repairs and storage fees. If you could help with a donation, please contact Rusti Loring at Winds of Change, 406-203-306 and/or Rloring@windsofchangemontana.com.