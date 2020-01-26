A single student, starting over, is in need of furniture donations. Please call Jenea at WORD, 406-493-7612, if you can help.
A low income and hard-working family with a dependent child needs a gift card to Auto Zone after their only vehicle stopped running. This family would also benefit greatly from gift cards to a local grocery store and laundromat. Any assistance would be greatly appreciated! Please call Partners In Home Care case-manager, Leslie Johnson at 406-544-3930, if you are able to help with any of the above requests.