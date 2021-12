A high school student on her own needs winter tires, size P235/70R16 for a 2006 Ford Escape. If you can help, call Michelle Manning, FIT Coordinator, Sentinel High School, 406-728-2400, ext. 7507.

Youth Case Managers are looking for donations of gift cards for youth, boys and girls ages 13-18. The gift cards would be used by the case managers to buy the kids presents. If you can help, call Kaden, 406-493-7203.