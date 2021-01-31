We Care: Students and Big Sky High School need help

***

A woman with disabilities and limited income needs art supplies. She is requesting canvases, paint and brushes. If you are able to help with a donation, please contact Martine Harris, Case Manager at Winds of Change, 406-209-8945 or mharris@windsofchangemontana.com.

The following people need help. If you can help with any kind of donation, please contact Melanie Edwards at Winds of Change, 425-318-5424 or medwards@windsofchangemontana.com.

• A woman with disabilities is experiencing homelessness and needs assistance paying for her storage unit. The cost of the unit for 6 months with a 5% discount is $436.05. The monthly fee cost is $85.50.

• An elderly woman with disabilities recently became homeless and is living out of her car while she waits for housing. She needs assistance with fuel vouchers and/or a phone card. Her phone card is $35 and any amount for fuel vouchers would be greatly appreciated.

• An elderly man with disabilities and his wife have little income and need assistance with helping pay for their car to be fixed. Their car needs a new battery which will cost them around $360 and new headlights for a total of $400.

