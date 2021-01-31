We Care: Students and Big Sky High School need help

Several students and families at Big Sky High School are in need of help. If you can help, call or text Chris at 801-893-2244.
• Twelve students who identify as homeless need safety gear for their welding class including welding gloves, boots, coveralls and safety glasses.
• Forty students who identify as homeless need help buying their graduation caps and gowns.
• 45 families need groceries, winter clothing, supplemental gifting and school supplies.
***
An elderly gentleman recently found his forever home after coming out of homelessness. This gentleman is in need of financial assistance for purchasing needed supplies and furniture for his new home. If interested in donating, please call Winds of Change Case Manager James Gleixner at 406-240-5216.
***
A family with two children is in desperate need of new or in good shape used tires for winter. Tire size is 195/65/r15. If you can help, contact Michelle Manning, FIT Coordinator, Sentinel High School, 728-2400 Ext. 7507.
***
A woman needs a mechanic or someone to assist her taking out her old battery and replacing it with a new one. If you can help, contact Anna Olsonoski, LCSW, HCBS Social Worker, 406-880-6958 or OlsonoskiA@partnersinhomecare.org.
***
A client is in need of a tablet or lap top. If you can help, contact Anna Olsonoski, LCSW, HCBS Social Worker, 406-880-6958 or OlsonoskiA@partnersinhomecare.org.
***
A man with disabilities and very limited income needs financial assistance to get an extra large kennel for his emotional support animal. The kennel needs to be at least 30 inches tall. This will cost $80 on Amazon. If you’d like to donate the item or help financially, please contact Cerina at Winds of Change, 406- 478-8764 or cazurekjorstad@wocmt.com.
***
A middle-aged woman with disabilities and no income is in need of funding for a temporary motel stay while she completes training for a new job. If interested in donating in any way, please contact Lhanna Writesel, Case Manager at Winds of Change, 406-298-5003 or lwritesel@windsofchangemontana.com
***
A woman with disabilities and limited income needs a donation of $75 to pay for an ESA. If you are able to help with a donation, please contact Martine Harris, Case Manager at Winds of Change, 406-209-8945 or mharris@windsofchangemontana.com.
***
A woman with disabilities and limited income needs art supplies. She is requesting canvases, paint and brushes. If you are able to help with a donation, please contact Martine Harris, Case Manager at Winds of Change, 406-209-8945 or mharris@windsofchangemontana.com.
***
The following people need help. If you can help with any kind of donation, please contact Melanie Edwards at Winds of Change, 425-318-5424 or medwards@windsofchangemontana.com.
• A woman with disabilities is experiencing homelessness and needs assistance paying for her storage unit. The cost of the unit for 6 months with a 5% discount is $436.05. The monthly fee cost is $85.50.
• An elderly woman with disabilities recently became homeless and is living out of her car while she waits for housing. She needs assistance with fuel vouchers and/or a phone card. Her phone card is $35 and any amount for fuel vouchers would be greatly appreciated.
• An elderly man with disabilities and his wife have little income and need assistance with helping pay for their car to be fixed. Their car needs a new battery which will cost them around $360 and new headlights for a total of $400.