Several students attending Willard Alternative High School are in dire need of winter coats in any adult sizes.
If you can help, call Jen Nave, Willard Alternative High School, 542-4073.
A single disabled mother of two children is battling WorkComp and is need of financial assistance of $1000 deductible for insurance as her car was damaged in an accident that was caused by the other driver. She needs help of $123 to pay her phone plan for her and her children next month. She also needs size 11 snow boots. Thank you.
Please contact Case Manager Darin at Winds of Change, 493-8955 or email daustin@wocmt.com.