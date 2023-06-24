A teenager with disabilities is in need of a computer. He has very limited income and while he has been saving to get a computer, he has been unable to purchase one due to other expenses. Due to this young man's disabilities he is often isolated from the community, and unable to leave his home. He would like to have a computer to connect to others online, and to write his stories. If you are able to make a donation, please contact Emily, case manager with 3 Rivers MHS at 406-880-6338 or Emily@3riversmhs.com.

An adult with disabilities and limited income is seeking a donation of $50 for a phone airtime card. If you wish to donate, please contact Olivia, Case Manager through Winds of Change at 406-580-2661

A young man with disabilities and limited income is seeking a small female dog that is potty-trained and up-to-date on shots. If you have a dog that simply needs to be rehomed, please contact Alexus at 406-203-9639 or ahornback@windsofchangemontana.com.

A middle-aged man with disabilities and limited income is in need of a walker with a bench seat and brakes. The cost for this walker is $190. If you can help with a donation, please contact Sarah Chalmers at Winds of Change, 406-203-9658 or schalmers@wocmt.com.

A male with disabilities and limited income is seeking donations to repair his vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run accident. If you can help with a donation, please contact McKenna at 406-203-5015 or mrobertson@wocmt.com.

A mother with disabilities and very limited income is in need of a car seat for a 1-year-old. If you could help with a donation, please contact Eli at Winds of Change, 406-203-9983 or eboylan@wocmt.com.