The Parenting Place is in need of diapers size four and five. Donations can be dropped off at The Parenting Place, 1644 S. Eighth St. W., Monday-Friday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
***
An elderly woman with disabilities and very limited income is in need of a dresser for her bedroom. She is also in need of someone that could deliver this furniture for her. If you could help with a donation, please contact Brandi at Winds of Change, 406-544-3007.
***
A middle-aged woman with disabilities is in need of household furnishings for her new one bedroom apartment, specifically a bed, couch, and some side tables. She is also in need of someone that could deliver this furniture for her. If you could help with a donation, please contact Brandi at Winds of Change, 406-544-3007.
***
A picnic bench or garden seating is needed for the school garden at Sentinel High School. The garden is run entirely by students and volunteers. The produce goes to helping students in need with extra food. The Family Resource Center is also in need of water bottles for students. If you can help, contact Michelle Manning, FIT Coordinator, Sentinel High School, 728-2400 Ext. 7507.
***
A low-income mother with disabilities and her daughter are in need of help paying utility bills before power is shut off. Bills total $400. Any amount or help is greatly appreciated. If you are able to help, please contact Matt at 406-233-9629 or mhalvorson@windsofchangemontana.com.
***
A low-income woman with disabilities is seeking rental assistance in the amount of $1,200. This individual lost her purse which contained her rent money and license. She is afraid of losing her housing. Any donation amount would be appreciated. If you are able to donate, please contact Sherene, at Winds of Change, 406-306-0200 or saun@windsofchangemontana.com.
***
A low-income pregnant mother needs assistance paying for replacement driver’s license in order to apply for WIC. She has recently misplaced her license and is unemployed. A replacement Montana driver license costs $10.30. If you are able to donate, please contact Sherene at Winds of Change 406-306-0200 or saun@windsofchangemontana.com.
***
A low-income homeless woman needs $16.48 in order to obtain a Montana state license. Anything helps. Please contact Skye Summers at 406-366-6909 or ssummers@windsofchangemontana.com.