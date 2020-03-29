We Care: Two adults need help to maintain housing

Two adults with disabilities, one that has had their work hours cut back, are in need of $638 to maintain their temporary housing as they look for a place to live. Please call or text Darin at Winds of Change if you can help, 406-493-8955. Any amount would help in this situation.
A woman with a disability in Missoula is in need of a laptop donation for herself and her children. She has one child in high school who will be needing a computer to do his school work. Additionally, due to COVID 19, many of this client’s appointments are being changed to a skype-like format where she will need a working laptop. The laptop she was using recently broke. If you are able to make a donation, please contact Emily, case manager with 3 Rivers MHS, 406-552-2090, Emily@3riversmhs.com.
A man with disabilities and low-income needs used or new pants/sweats size L, XL or 32/32, shirts/sweatshirts L or XL. If you can help, contact Sherene at saun@windsofchangemontana.com or 406-241-7463
A Navy veteran with disabilities needs an entire kitchen cookware set of pots and pans, baking trays, broiler pan with rack, sauce pans and a good set of knives and utensils. He was formerly a cook and would like to use his skills to be able to provide for his own health and welfare. He could also use a dish rack. If you can help, call or text Darin at Wind of Change 406-493-8955.
