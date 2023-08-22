A disabled adult unhoused male with no income is in need of financial assistance of $1,150 so he can secure stable housing. If you are able to help with financial donations, please contact Brandi Baker or Ashlynn Noble at 406-541-4673 or via email at bbaker@windsofchangemontana.com or anoble@wocmt.com. We appreciate any donations.
