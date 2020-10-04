We Care: Valor House is need of items

The Valor House will be opening up a brief window for donations and a winter round up. Items can be donated through Nov. 30.

Please call ahead for drop off and meet staff at the front doors, 406-829-3928.

Donations needs include wash cloths, towels and hand towels; shower curtains, liners and rings; twin size sheets and mattress covers; large kitchen trash cans, mops, plungers, toilet scrubbers; laundry detergent, dryer sheets, laundry baskets, hangers; large crockpots, colandars, small microwaves and toasters; alarm clocks, Ziploc bags and Gladware, plastic wrap, aluminum foil and dish soap.

Hygiene items are needed for both men and women. Due to COVID, hygiene items need to be brand new. Needs are shampoo and conditioner, deodorant, body wash, Q-tips, razors and shaving cream, nail clippers, hair brushes, feminine hygiene products.

Winter round up items needs include hats, gloves, socks, jackets, long sleeve shirts.

A veteran with disabilities is in need of a baby monitor set for his new born son. Another veteran with disabilities and struggling with housing is in need of a haircut.

If you are able to help with either veteran, please contact Jillian at 406-594-1423.

