We Care: Vehicles would help with transportation needs

A disabled woman with limited income is in need of warm clothing and shoes for herself and her young children. She would like a jacket size XL or other winter clothing. The children are sizes boy 4t-5t, girl 4t-5t, and boy size 14 youth. If you can help with a donation please contact Kaile at Winds of Change at (951)-888-0302 or kboen@windsofchangemontana.com.

A disabled woman with limited income is in need of a car for herself and her three young children. If you can help with a donation, please contact Kaile at Winds of Change at (951)-888-0302 or at kboen@windsofchangemontana.com.

A disabled male with very limited income is in need of a vehicle for transportation for medical appointments and employment opportunities. The vehicle can be in need of repairs, as the client is mechanically inclined. If you are able to donate, please contact Tom Wolf at Winds of Change at 406-541-4673 EXT 208 or email twolf@windsofchangemontana.com.

A student at Sentinel High School is in need of a men's bike. Also, a family that has recently moved into a new home is in need of the following items: washer, dryer, dishes, cookware, silverware, pots and pans, bed linens for queen-size bed, pillows, blankets, small kitchen table and chairs, lamps, and any kind of supplies for a cat or small dog. If you can help, call Michelle Manning, FIT Coordinator, Sentinel High School, 728-2400 Ext. 7507.

